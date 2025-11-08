Left Menu

One Palestinian killed by Israeli firing in Gaza

One Palestinian was killed in Gaza by Israeli firing and another wounded on Saturday, local medics said, as a fragile ceasefire holds between Hamas and Israel. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, health officials in Gaza say.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:40 IST
One Palestinian killed by Israeli firing in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Israel

One Palestinian was killed in Gaza by Israeli firing and another wounded on Saturday, local medics said, as a fragile ceasefire holds between Hamas and Israel. Gazan medical officials said the person who died was killed by Israeli firing east of Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Civil defence rescuers said one Palestinian was shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire in the western Khan Younis area in the southern part of the Strip.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S.-brokered Gaza truce, which left thorny issues like the disarmament of Palestinian militant group Hamas and a timeline for Israeli withdrawal from Gaza unresolved, has been tested by periodic violence since coming into force on October 10.

Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and seized 251 hostages in an attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, health officials in Gaza say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SSC launches new site as glitches continue in old portal, examinees struggle to get result

SSC launches new site as glitches continue in old portal, examinees struggle...

 India
2
Delhi enters 'red zone' as pollution levels cross 400 mark, AQI 'severe'

Delhi enters 'red zone' as pollution levels cross 400 mark, AQI 'severe'

 India
3
Flight operations at Delhi airport are normal: DIAL

Flight operations at Delhi airport are normal: DIAL

 India
4
48 stranded migrant workers return from Tunisia

48 stranded migrant workers return from Tunisia

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025