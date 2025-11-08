Two children killed as under-construction house collapses in Kerala

Two children died after an under-construction house collapsed in a tribal hamlet in Attappadi in Kerala's Palakkad district on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased were identified as Aadi (7) and Ajnesh (4), two brothers hailing from Karuvara settlement.

Police said the tragedy struck them when they were playing in the house.

''Two children died and another child, a relative of them, sustained serious injuries in the incident,'' they said.

A police team have rushed to the spot, they added.

