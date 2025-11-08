Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

Burglars looted cash and jewellery from the residence of an elderly woman in the city's Garden Reach area, police said on Saturday.

''The alleged incident took place late on Thursday night when the suspects broke into the three-storey house and sprayed a chemical on the woman, identified as Arati Chattopadhyay, leaving her unconscious,'' a senior police officer said.

The criminals then looted around Rs 80,000 in cash, gold ornaments, and a silver crown used for a household deity and fled, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the house is shared by the victim woman and her sister-in-law, Ashoka Chattopadhyay, who was away at a relative's home, the policeman said.

''It seems that the burglars knew that other family members were absent from the house and took advantage to carry out the robbery,'' he said.

The theft came to light on Friday morning when Arati discovered the almirahs and drawers open.

''The woman told our investigators that she had heard noises during the night but felt too drowsy to get up, suggesting the use of a chemical spray,'' he added.

Officers from Metiabruz Police Station have collected forensic samples from the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby homes and shops, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)