Left Menu

Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:25 IST
Burglars loot cash, jewellery from house of elderly woman
  • Country:
  • India

Burglars looted cash and jewellery from the residence of an elderly woman in the city's Garden Reach area, police said on Saturday.

''The alleged incident took place late on Thursday night when the suspects broke into the three-storey house and sprayed a chemical on the woman, identified as Arati Chattopadhyay, leaving her unconscious,'' a senior police officer said.

The criminals then looted around Rs 80,000 in cash, gold ornaments, and a silver crown used for a household deity and fled, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the house is shared by the victim woman and her sister-in-law, Ashoka Chattopadhyay, who was away at a relative's home, the policeman said.

''It seems that the burglars knew that other family members were absent from the house and took advantage to carry out the robbery,'' he said.

The theft came to light on Friday morning when Arati discovered the almirahs and drawers open.

''The woman told our investigators that she had heard noises during the night but felt too drowsy to get up, suggesting the use of a chemical spray,'' he added.

Officers from Metiabruz Police Station have collected forensic samples from the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby homes and shops, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road safety

Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road...

 India
2
Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC officials

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them, say BMC offic...

 India
3
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

 India
4
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care

Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine sto...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025