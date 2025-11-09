Left Menu

Man held for snatching, vehicle theft cases in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:12 IST
Man held for snatching, vehicle theft cases in Delhi
Delhi Police has arrested a man who was allegedly involved in multiple snatching and vehicle theft cases in the national capital, an official said on Sunday.

According to the police, with the arrest of the accused, Dinesh, on Saturday two cases of snatching and one case of motor vehicle theft is solved.

He is a bad character (BC) of Adarsh Nagar police station and has a record of 38 previous criminal cases related to robbery, snatching, theft and the Arms Act.

