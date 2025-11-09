Left Menu

Man dies after falling into water tank in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 16:47 IST
A 37-year-old man drowned after accidentally falling into a water tank in the Nachna canal area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Chenaram, from Pabusar village, was working in his field when he accidentally slipped and fell into a water-filled diggi (tank).

Locals rushed to the spot and pulled him out. He was then taken to the Nachna government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they added.

A post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of his family members and a case has been registered, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

