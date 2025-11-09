Left Menu

Delhi: Woman househelp, jeweller held for theft at Ashok Vihar residence

When the family checked their valuables on October 25 after the domestic helps had left, they discovered more gold items missing, the officer said.The police said suspicion fell on one of their housemaids, Rani Noor Bano, who stopped coming to work from October 31 and switched off her phone.Following the complaint, a case was registered and CCTV footage from the area was examined to trace the accused.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 17:20 IST
Delhi: Woman househelp, jeweller held for theft at Ashok Vihar residence
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested two persons including the househelp for an alleged theft at a residence in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Sunday.

The accused have been identified as Noor Bano (36), the domestic help, and Hasan Ali, a jeweller, he said.

Police said the complainant, Nipun Narula, reported that several gold ornaments, including coins, necklaces, chains, and bangles, were found missing from his home in Ashok Vihar during Diwali.

''His mother had initially noticed two bangles missing earlier in October but believed they were misplaced. When the family checked their valuables on October 25 after the domestic helps had left, they discovered more gold items missing,'' the officer said.

The police said suspicion fell on one of their housemaids, Rani (Noor Bano), who stopped coming to work from October 31 and switched off her phone.

Following the complaint, a case was registered and CCTV footage from the area was examined to trace the accused. Based on inputs, police apprehended Bano from Ghaziabad. During interrogation, she confessed to the theft and revealed that she had sold some of the stolen ornaments to a jeweller, Hasan Ali, the officer said.

At her instance, police recovered the gold ornaments. Hasan Ali was subsequently arrested for receiving and concealing stolen property, he added.

Police said Bano committed the crime along with her husband, who is absconding, to earn easy money and maintain a lavish lifestyle. Efforts are on to nab her husband and recover the remaining stolen items.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Legal aid not merely act of charity but moral duty: CJI Gavai

Legal aid not merely act of charity but moral duty: CJI Gavai

 India
2
Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate crisis

Rajasthan governor bats for afforestation, conservation to tackle climate cr...

 India
3
DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

DDA grants permission for 'Phool Waalon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

 India
4
Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

Campaign ends for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025