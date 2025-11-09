Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:19 IST
Counter-Intelligence Kashmir nabs nine during anti-terror raids across Valley
Nine people, including a woman, were detained on Sunday as Counter Intelligence Kashmir carried out raids across the Valley as part of its crackdown on online terror networks.

Acting on credible intelligence about the online glorification of terrorism and the radicalisation of youth, a spokesperson said the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) teams targeted 10 specific locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Shopian, and Pulwama.

''In a sweeping crackdown on online terror networks, CIK launched coordinated raids across Kashmir Valley today, sending a decisive message against extremism and cyber abuse,'' the spokesperson said in a statement.

''This robust operation, conducted with support from local police, focused on individuals alleged to be misusing social media platforms to incite violence, spread anti-national propaganda, and foster communal hatred,'' he said.

The official said nine suspects, including one woman, have been detained. ''A cache of incriminating evidence, ranging from SIM cards and mobile phones to tablets and a variety of digital devices, has been seized for forensic examination,'' he said.

The spokesperson said the material recovered is expected to yield critical leads, paving the way for further investigation and additional enforcement action.

''This action underscores our commitment to safeguarding public order and the internal security of the region by rooting out digital threats at their source,'' he said, adding the crackdown is just the beginning of an intensified fight against online terrorism and unlawful digital activity.

He said more raids and detentions are imminent as authorities remain steadfast in upholding peace in the Valley and protecting Kashmir's youth from the influence of Pakistan-backed terrorist handlers and violent extremism.

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

