Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abroad illegally

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 09-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 19:22 IST
Haryana minister Anil Vij has directed police to take strict action against two travel agents who allegedly sent two youths from Ambala Cantt's Defence Colony abroad through illegal means.

Vij, the state's Energy and Transport Minister, issued the direction while hearing grievances of people from his constituency at his residence in Ambala Cantt, an official statement said.

A complainant from Defence Colony stated that two agents from Panjokhra Sahib and Dayalbagh lured him with a promise to send him to Georgia and demanded Rs 5 lakh.

After receiving the payment, the agents first sent him to another country and later to Russia on a tourist visa, where he was arrested by local authorities. He was imprisoned for nearly two months before being deported to India.

The complainant claimed that the agents cheated him of around Rs 8.5 lakh, the statement said.

Similarly, another youth accused the same agents of fraud. He said that after reaching Russia, he did not receive the promised work permit. When he contacted the agents, they threatened him, and soon after, he was detained by Russian police and deported to India.

He claimed to have been cheated of approximately Rs 9 lakh.

Taking serious note of both incidents, Vij instructed police to launch an immediate investigation and take stringent action against the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

