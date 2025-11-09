Left Menu

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an electrical cable manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area on Sunday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Services DFS, the blaze was reported at around 10.40 am from a factory located near a mall. No injuries were reported, he added.

Updated: 09-11-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 19:22 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported
A fire broke out at an electrical cable manufacturing factory in the Narela Industrial Area on Sunday, an official said. According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze was reported at around 10.40 am from a factory located near a mall. ''The fire engulfed the first floor and the tin shed on the second floor of the building. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot,'' said the officer. He further said that firefighters managed to contain the flames, and the fire was doused by 12.20 pm. No injuries were reported, he added.

