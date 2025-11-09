Left Menu

Bengal: Two held in connection with murder of New Town gold trader, BDO under scanner

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 19:57 IST
Bengal: Two held in connection with murder of New Town gold trader, BDO under scanner
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a gold trader in New Town area near here, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

The victim, Swapan Kamilya (45), was attached with a jewellery shop, mostly trading gold ornaments.

His body was found with injury marks in a ditch at Jatragachi in New Town on October 29, a day after he was allegedly abducted from his shop in Salt Lake's Duttabad area, the official said.

While police initially detained Raju Dhali, the driver of a block development officer of Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, and contractor Tufan Thapa, in connection with the incident, the duo was arrested following sustained interrogation.

The police are verifying claims that a car fitted with a blue beacon forcibly took Kamilya from his residence hours before his body was discovered, the official added.

Denying allegations of his involvement, BDO Prasanta Barman said he was being framed in the conspiracy as some people were ''jealous of my image and social work among the poor and needy as administrator and were also not comfortable with a member of the backward Rajbanshi community occupying such a post in society.'' Kamilya was abducted on October 28 and was allegedly beaten with a belt and rod over accusations of stealing gold ornaments before being killed.

Kamilya, a resident of Danton in Paschim Medinipur, had been trading in gold for several years, and police are also probing a past dispute with clients during Ganesh Puja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

Germany to buy 20 more Airbus helicopters for 1 billion euros, paper shows

 Global
2
First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote' areas to be issued in Feb 2026: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

First batch of firearm licences to indigenous people in 'vulnerable, remote'...

 India
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

Anish Bhanwala clinches World Championships silver

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025