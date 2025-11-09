Mahatma Buddha University to strengthen agrarian economy of eastern UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the under-construction Mahatma Buddha University of Agriculture and Technology here and directed officials to start teaching at the university from July 2026, an official statement said.

Speaking to mediapersons after the inspection, he said the university being built in the name of Mahatma Buddha will be a major milestone for the development of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath, who arrived in Kushinagar after campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections, also paid tributes to Buddhist monk Bhante A B Gyaneshwar, the statement said.

He toured the campus and directed the officials of the implementing agency to pay attention to quality. Expressing satisfaction with the progress of construction, he said that efforts should be made to complete the building before the targeted deadline of October 2026.

He said that the construction of the Mahatma Buddha University of Agriculture and Technology is progressing rapidly and now efforts should be made to ensure that teaching and learning begin in the July 2026 session.

The executing agency has been directed to complete the building ahead of schedule so that admissions can begin by July 2026 and classes start by August or September, the chief minister said.

Highlighting the agricultural potential of the region, Adityanath said the land in and around Kushinagar is fertile and well irrigated. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the area has also seen improved connectivity, boosting development prospects.

The university, he said, will play a key role in the prosperity of farmers, horticulturists, and sugarcane growers while providing employment opportunities for the youth.

Describing it as a "gift from the double-engine government," the chief minister said the university will serve as a significant step towards strengthening the agrarian economy of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, MP Vijay Kumar Dubey, and several MLAs accompanied the chief minister during the inspection, the statement said.

