Newborn baby girl found abandoned near water body in Jharkhand's Palamu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 09-11-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A newborn baby was found abandoned near a water body in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, police said.

The girl, who is only a day old, is currently being treated at the Sub-Divisional Hospital, Hussainabad. Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, the officer-in-charge of Hussainabad police station, said, ''We found the one-day-old female infant and sent her for treatment at the hospital, where doctors are treating her.'' Mani Bhushan Prasad, the SDPO of Medininagar, said, ''The case is being investigated. As of now, no one has claimed the child.''

