Mexico unveils security operation in violent Michoacan state after brazen assassination of mayor

The government of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday unveiled plans to fight organized crime and improve security in the violence-ridden state of Michoacan after the brazen public assassination of a local mayor sent shockwaves through the country.

More than 10,500 members of Mexico's army, air force and National Guard are part of the operation, called the Michoacan Plan for Peace and Justice, to crack down on criminal groups, combat extortion and dismantle drug labs and training camps, officials said at a press conference. The plan implies an investment of 57 billion pesos ($3.10 billion), Sheinbaum said.

Michoacan state has seen new waves of violence after Carlos Manzo, mayor of the city of Uruapan in Michoacan, was shot dead during Day of the Dead celebrations on November 1. Manzo had been an outspoken critic of the federal government for not doing more to confront organized crime. Officials said they will strengthen Michoacan state police and the state attorney general's office. The plan also includes bolstering resources for welfare, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and employment.

Senior officials of Sheinbaum's administration, including Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Agriculture Minister Julio Berdegue, participated in the announcement at Mexico's National Palace on Sunday. "A special effort is being made for the people of Michoacan," Sheinbaum said, adding that she will personally follow up on the plan's progress every 15 days and provide public updates.

The shocking assassination of Manzo, who had given a speech and carried around his young son in his arms moments before the shooting, sparked outrage, pressuring Sheinbaum's government to act on a worsening security crisis. Lemon and avocado producers in the state have for years denounced extortion, kidnappings and killings linked to cartel violence. A leader from the local avocado sector, Bernardo Bravo, was killed in October.

Manzo's wife, Grecia Quiroz, was sworn in on Wednesday to replace her husband as mayor of Uruapan and vowed to continue his fight against organized crime groups. Seventeen-year-old Victor Manuel Ubaldo was identified on November 6 by authorities as the perpetrator of Manzo's shooting. Ubaldo was killed by security forces at the scene. The Michoacan state prosecutor's office said additional individuals were involved in the incident.

($1 = 18.3694 Mexican pesos)

