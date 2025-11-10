Left Menu

Crackdown on Online Scams: South Korea and Cambodia Strengthen Cooperation

South Korea's foreign minister met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to address online scam operations linked to a Korean student's death. Talks focused on eradicating scam-related crimes and forming a joint police task force. The crackdown follows the kidnapping and forced labor of individuals in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 10-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:39 IST
Crackdown on Online Scams: South Korea and Cambodia Strengthen Cooperation

South Korea and Cambodia are increasing collaborative efforts to combat large-scale online scam operations. A meeting took place on Monday between South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh, following the death of a Korean student allegedly linked to these scams.

The two leaders discussed strategies to tackle the burgeoning scam industry, which has been siphoning billions of dollars globally by ensnaring victims in fraudulent schemes. Hundreds of thousands of workers in Cambodia, including about 1,000 South Koreans, have reportedly been coerced into scam operations under duress.

In response to growing international pressure, a joint police task force may soon be launched to intensively target these operations. The meeting comes after a tragic incident involving 22-year-old Park Min-ho, whose death underscored the urgency of international cooperation in dismantling these criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

Supreme Court Directs Amritpal Singh to High Court

 India
2
Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

Heightened Security: Jharkhand Boosts Border Vigilance Ahead of Elections

 India
3
Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

Mandating 'Vande Mataram': A New Era of Unity in UP Schools

 India
4
Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

Explosive Discovery: Kashmiri Doctor Arrested with Arms and Ammunition Cache

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025