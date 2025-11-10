Crackdown on Online Scams: South Korea and Cambodia Strengthen Cooperation

South Korea and Cambodia are increasing collaborative efforts to combat large-scale online scam operations. A meeting took place on Monday between South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Phnom Penh, following the death of a Korean student allegedly linked to these scams.

The two leaders discussed strategies to tackle the burgeoning scam industry, which has been siphoning billions of dollars globally by ensnaring victims in fraudulent schemes. Hundreds of thousands of workers in Cambodia, including about 1,000 South Koreans, have reportedly been coerced into scam operations under duress.

In response to growing international pressure, a joint police task force may soon be launched to intensively target these operations. The meeting comes after a tragic incident involving 22-year-old Park Min-ho, whose death underscored the urgency of international cooperation in dismantling these criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)