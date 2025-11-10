Diageo Taps Former Tesco Chief as New CEO Amid Industry Challenges

Diageo, the world's largest spirits maker known for Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer, has named Dave Lewis as its new CEO. Lewis, previously at the helm of UK supermarket giant Tesco from 2014 to 2020, is set to lead the company starting January 1, 2026.

The company has faced challenges in the drinks sector, prompting a months-long search for a new leader. Diageo is turning to an outsider with Lewis' extensive retail experience to help steer its course through the industry's evolving landscape.

Interim CEO Nik Jhangiani, who stepped in after Debra Crew's sudden departure, will continue his role until December, after which he will return to his position as finance chief. Lewis is currently the chair of the consumer healthcare group Haleon.

