Illegal Hunt: Shepherd Injured in Unlawful Shooting

Three individuals have been charged following an incident where a shepherd was allegedly injured by gunfire during a hunt in Himachal Pradesh, according to police reports on Monday.

The event unfolded when the shepherd, named Lucky, was tending to his goats in the Dhamawani Jungle of the Tikkar area on Sunday evening and was struck by a bullet, police stated.

Hunting has been prohibited in the region since 1984 under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972. Meena Ram, a Kadiwan village resident, reported receiving a call about the shooting from Thissu Ram, after which the suspects were apprehended en route to Jabli Kanchi with illegal firearms.

