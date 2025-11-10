Left Menu

Inmate Privileges Spark Major Shakeup in Bengaluru Jail

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara announced a probe into the lapses at Bengaluru central jail, led by a committee of top police officials. The decision followed videos revealing inmates with unauthorized privileges. Key staff changes and enhanced surveillance measures were introduced to tighten control over prison operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:41 IST
The Karnataka government is cracking down on alleged irregularities at Bengaluru central jail. On Monday, Home Minister G Parameshwara declared the formation of a committee to investigate the matter after videos purportedly showing inmates enjoying special privileges came to light.

Leading the probe is Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra, supported by senior police officials, including Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil. Interior officials have already faced reassignments and suspensions as part of immediate corrective measures.

The opposition party, BJP, didn't hold back, staging a protest against the jail's management issues. Their demonstration, aimed at the state's Chief Minister's office, resulted in the arrest of several of its leaders.

