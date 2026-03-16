AICC Forms New Coordination Committee for Telangana

On Monday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) unveiled a strategic move by instituting a Coordination Committee aimed at fostering better collaboration between the organisation and the Telangana government.

This newly formed committee includes prominent leaders such as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with other high-ranking officials like state Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Irrigation Minister N Utttam Kumar Reddy, Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, and more.

The AICC in charge of party affairs in Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, confirmed this development, stating that the initiative is approved by the Congress President to facilitate seamless operations and enhance the effectiveness of governance in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)