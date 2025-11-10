Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra Seek Justice in Bombay High Court over Rs 60-Crore Fraud Allegation

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have moved the Bombay High Court in pursuit of quashing a Rs 60-crore cheating case initiated by Mumbai police's economic offences wing. They have requested the court to prevent further legal proceedings, such as filing a chargesheet, until their pleas are reviewed.

Their case was presented on Monday in front of a bench comprised of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekar and Justice Gautam Ankhad. The court instructed the couple to share a copy of their petitions with the complainant, Deepak Kothari, and scheduled the next hearing for November 20.

Kothari alleged that from 2015 to 2023, the couple misled him into investing Rs 60 crore in their firm, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, using the funds for personal gain. Shetty and Kundra claim the FIR is based on misinformation and was filed with malicious intent to extort money, emphasizing the dispute is civil and contractual, linked to an unsuccessful business due to economic factors like the 2016 demonetisation.

(With inputs from agencies.)