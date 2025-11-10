Left Menu

Thief Tracked by iPod: High-Tech Police Work Leads to Arrest in SUV Theft Case

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Bihar for stealing an SUV from Delhi's South Patel Nagar. The accused, Anil, was tracked down using an Apple iPod left in the vehicle. Anil confessed to selling the SUV and is a habitual offender. Police are working to recover the vehicle and apprehend an accomplice.

Updated: 10-11-2025 14:46 IST
In a remarkable display of modern policing, a 25-year-old was apprehended for the theft of an SUV in Delhi, thanks to a cutting-edge tracking method involving an Apple iPod.

Authorities tracked Anil, the alleged thief from Sikandrabad, through the tech device left inside the stolen car, leading to his arrest in Bihar.

Anil, with a history of multiple offenses, confessed to selling the SUV and remains under investigation as police pursue recovery of the vehicle and the capture of an accomplice.

