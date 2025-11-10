Thief Tracked by iPod: High-Tech Police Work Leads to Arrest in SUV Theft Case

In a remarkable display of modern policing, a 25-year-old was apprehended for the theft of an SUV in Delhi, thanks to a cutting-edge tracking method involving an Apple iPod.

Authorities tracked Anil, the alleged thief from Sikandrabad, through the tech device left inside the stolen car, leading to his arrest in Bihar.

Anil, with a history of multiple offenses, confessed to selling the SUV and remains under investigation as police pursue recovery of the vehicle and the capture of an accomplice.

