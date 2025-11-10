Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Notorious Satender Baba Gang

The Delhi Police apprehended two notorious criminals linked to the Satender alias Baba gang. The arrests came after a two-month operation aimed at addressing threats to witnesses in court cases. Firearms and a scooter used in crimes were seized, while further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:16 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown on Notorious Satender Baba Gang
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has successfully arrested two noted criminals associated with the infamous Satender alias Baba gang. These arrests occurred amid efforts to combat the intimidation of witnesses by the gang members.

Identified as Rahul alias Amit and Mohit alias Lala, the two individuals were detained after an intensive two-month surveillance operation. Authorities recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, six live cartridges, and a scooter, all instrumental in their alleged criminal activities.

Rahul is well-known for his involvement in over 20 criminal cases, including serious offenses such as murder. Both suspects are reported to be drug addicts with strong connections to various notorious gangs in northeast Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboration

Workmates Core2Cloud IPO Set to Boost Growth with Strategic AWS Collaboratio...

 India
2
Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

Vatican Probes Spanish Bishop Over Abuse Allegation

 Global
3
EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

EVM Allegations Stir Up Political Storm in Odisha

 India
4
Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025