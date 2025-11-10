Delhi Police Crackdown on Notorious Satender Baba Gang
The Delhi Police apprehended two notorious criminals linked to the Satender alias Baba gang. The arrests came after a two-month operation aimed at addressing threats to witnesses in court cases. Firearms and a scooter used in crimes were seized, while further investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police has successfully arrested two noted criminals associated with the infamous Satender alias Baba gang. These arrests occurred amid efforts to combat the intimidation of witnesses by the gang members.
Identified as Rahul alias Amit and Mohit alias Lala, the two individuals were detained after an intensive two-month surveillance operation. Authorities recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, six live cartridges, and a scooter, all instrumental in their alleged criminal activities.
Rahul is well-known for his involvement in over 20 criminal cases, including serious offenses such as murder. Both suspects are reported to be drug addicts with strong connections to various notorious gangs in northeast Delhi.