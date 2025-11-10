Delhi Police Crackdown on Notorious Satender Baba Gang

The Delhi Police has successfully arrested two noted criminals associated with the infamous Satender alias Baba gang. These arrests occurred amid efforts to combat the intimidation of witnesses by the gang members.

Identified as Rahul alias Amit and Mohit alias Lala, the two individuals were detained after an intensive two-month surveillance operation. Authorities recovered a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver, six live cartridges, and a scooter, all instrumental in their alleged criminal activities.

Rahul is well-known for his involvement in over 20 criminal cases, including serious offenses such as murder. Both suspects are reported to be drug addicts with strong connections to various notorious gangs in northeast Delhi.