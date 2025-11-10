Left Menu

Kashmiri Doctor Arrested: Cache of Arms and Explosive Materials Seized

A Kashmiri doctor named Muzammil, who teaches at Al Falah University in Haryana, has been arrested after police recovered approximately 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a huge cache of arms from his rented accommodation. The joint operation by Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police continues its investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent operation led by Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir police has resulted in the arrest of a Kashmiri doctor, identified as Dr. Muzammil, linked to significant arms and explosives.

The police have confiscated approximately 360 kg of material believed to be ammonium nitrate, numerous weapons, and other terror-related paraphernalia from a rented accommodation in the Dhouj area of Haryana. Dr. Muzammil, who works as a teacher at Al Falah University, is also wanted for alleged support of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized that anyone found guilty will face strict legal action. Investigations continue to uncover the extent and intent of the activities associated with the arrests, as more details are sought to secure national safety.

