India Empowers Defence PSUs: Miniratna Status, Green Milestones & R&D Push

In a landmark development for India’s defence sector, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level review meeting of the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) at the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, World Trade Centre, Naoroji Nagar, New Delhi, on November 10, 2025. The event marked a significant milestone in India’s journey toward strategic autonomy in defence manufacturing and was highlighted by the felicitation of four DPSUs with Miniratna (Category-I) status—a testament to their operational excellence, financial strength, and growing autonomy.

Four DPSUs Attain Miniratna Status

The organisations honoured were Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), India Optel Limited (IOL), and Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL). Shri Rajnath Singh lauded them for their consistent performance, innovation, and contribution to strengthening India’s indigenous defence ecosystem. The recognition, he said, reflects their operational maturity, increasing independence, and capacity to contribute to new ventures.

This distinction allows these DPSUs greater financial and administrative freedom, enabling them to:

Expand production capacities

Undertake modernisation projects

Forge joint ventures with private and public partners

Participate in global defence production and export initiatives

The Defence Minister also noted that the transformation of the Ordnance Factory Board into seven autonomous DPSUs in 2021 played a pivotal role in enabling innovation, functional independence, and competitiveness.

Defence Production & Export Surge in FY 2024-25

The Defence Minister highlighted a remarkable year for Indian defence manufacturing. In FY 2024-25, India achieved:

₹1.51 lakh crore in total defence production, of which DPSUs contributed 71.6%

₹6,695 crore in defence exports, indicating rising global confidence in India’s indigenous platforms

These numbers underline the growing global reputation of "Made in India" defence equipment and systems.

Focus on Indigenisation, R&D, and Export Growth

Shri Rajnath Singh urged all DPSUs to stay focused on the following strategic imperatives:

Rapid indigenisation of critical technologies

Strengthening R&D ecosystems and innovation pipelines

Enhancing product quality and ensuring timely deliveries

Strategising exports and expanding into new international markets

He directed that each DPSU submit a detailed roadmap on R&D and indigenisation with measurable milestones at the next review meeting. The Government, he assured, stands ready to provide targeted support and special interventions wherever necessary.

New MoUs Signal Deeper Collaboration and Modernisation

A key highlight of the meeting was the exchange of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between DPSUs:

HAL and BDL with Yantra India Limited (YIL): HAL will extend an interest-free advance of ₹435 crore to YIL

BDL will ensure a sustained workload of 3,000 metric tonnes over 10 years

Purpose: To establish a 10,000-ton Forging Press facility, reducing import dependency for aluminium alloys used in defence and aerospace. Creation of a Metal Bank at MIDHANI: A strategic move to ensure a steady supply of critical raw materials for high-priority defence projects.

These agreements highlight a growing spirit of cooperation within India’s defence ecosystem and an aligned push toward self-reliance in core materials and technologies.

Strengthening R&D Through Digitisation and Academia Collaboration

The Raksha Mantri also launched several initiatives to strengthen defence R&D capabilities:

Release of the HAL R&D Manual

Unveiling of the DPSU-wide R&D Roadmap, integrating current and future innovation efforts

Emphasis on intellectual property generation, digital transformation, and academic collaboration

These initiatives represent a strategic shift from licensed manufacturing toward home-grown design, development, and technological self-sufficiency.

Green Manufacturing: SWAYAM Initiative Launched

In another forward-looking step, Shri Rajnath Singh introduced SWAYAM (Sustainable and Green Defence Manufacturing)—a detailed compendium of green practices adopted by DPSUs. Anchored in the Comprehensive Energy Efficiency Action Plan (CEEAP) 2023, SWAYAM lays out:

Initiatives to increase energy efficiency

Scaling up renewable energy adoption

Reduction of carbon emissions

The initiative is supported by digital tools like:

SWARNA Dashboard – to track sustainability metrics

DPSU Energy Efficiency Index – to benchmark and encourage improvement

100% Green Energy Use: IOL and BEL Felicitated

Shri Rajnath Singh felicitated two DPSUs for achieving 100% green energy usage:

India Optel Limited (IOL): Switched entirely to renewable energy from September 2025, reducing 8,669 tonnes of CO₂ emissions and saving ₹26.36 lakh in Q1 of FY 2025-26.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL): Achieved RE100 status in January 2025, cutting Scope-2 emissions from 15,000 metric tonnes to zero—a significant move toward Net Zero targets.

These achievements underscore India’s dual focus on sustainability and defence readiness.

DPSU Bhawan: A Hub of Innovation and Synergy

The review meeting was held at the newly inaugurated DPSU Bhawan, a state-of-the-art facility envisioned by Shri Rajnath Singh and Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth. Developed by the Department of Defence Production, the Bhawan aims to:

Serve as a unified coordination hub for all 16 DPSUs

Promote cross-functional collaboration

Showcase India’s defence manufacturing capabilities to domestic and global stakeholders

With advanced simulation rooms, modern conference facilities, and a dedicated exhibition area, DPSU Bhawan stands as a symbol of India's defence industrial resurgence under the motto: “संगच्छध्वं संवदध्वं” (Move together, dialogue together).

Way Forward: Vision of a Global Defence Manufacturing Hub

Concluding the event, Shri Rajnath Singh reiterated the Government’s unwavering commitment to transforming India into a self-reliant and globally competitive defence manufacturing hub. He expressed confidence in the capabilities of the DPSUs and extended his best wishes for their continued success in securing India’s strategic interests and contributing to economic growth.