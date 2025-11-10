Left Menu

Train Tragedy: Untangling the Aftermath of the 2023 Bangalore-Mumbai Incident

In July 2023, a former RPF constable allegedly shot dead four people on a moving train, citing revenge for the 2008 attacks. A witness testified seeing a bearded man dead and an RPF officer nearby, allegedly making a vengeful remark. The accused faces multiple charges, including murder.

  • India

A shocking train shooting incident in July 2023 has left authorities and citizens grappling with the aftermath. Former RPF constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary stands accused of murdering his senior colleague and three passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express, allegedly avenging the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

According to a witness's testimony in court, a bearded man was seen lying in a pool of blood, while an RPF officer stood nearby proclaiming revenge for 2008. The witness, a GST executive, was traveling back from vacation when the tragic event unfolded, igniting fear and chaos among passengers.

As investigations unfold, Chaudhary faces grave charges, including murder and promoting communal enmity. Authorities continue to piece together the tragic events of that fateful day, aiming to deliver justice and comprehend the motivations behind this deadly breach of security.

