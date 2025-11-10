Ceasefire Exchange: Return of Bodies Continues Amidst Tentative Peace

Fifteen Palestinian bodies have been returned to Gaza health officials by Israel, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. This handover was facilitated by the Red Cross on Monday, increasing the total number of received bodies to 315.

The return is part of the ongoing exchange efforts within the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, underscoring the tentative nature of the current peace.

The body exchange follows a previous instance where Palestinian militants returned the body of a hostage, illustrating the delicate and precarious nature of this ceasefire arrangement.