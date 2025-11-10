Left Menu

Ceasefire Exchange: Return of Bodies Continues Amidst Tentative Peace

Fifteen Palestinian bodies were handed over to Gaza health officials by Israel, as reported by the Gaza Health Ministry. This latest exchange underlines ongoing efforts within the fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire, following Palestinian militants returning a hostage's body. The total number of bodies received now stands at 315.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:47 IST
Fifteen Palestinian bodies have been returned to Gaza health officials by Israel, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. This handover was facilitated by the Red Cross on Monday, increasing the total number of received bodies to 315.

The return is part of the ongoing exchange efforts within the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, underscoring the tentative nature of the current peace.

The body exchange follows a previous instance where Palestinian militants returned the body of a hostage, illustrating the delicate and precarious nature of this ceasefire arrangement.

