Capture of 'Hakla Ghoda' Gang Leader: A Major Breakthrough

The arrest of 41-year-old Mukesh, the alleged mastermind behind the infamous 'Hakla Ghoda' gang, marks a significant breakthrough in tackling vehicle theft in the region, police announced on Monday.

Mukesh, from Baba Colony, Sonipat, operated under several aliases and has been involved in at least 60 cases of auto thefts and burglaries. His capture was the result of a well-coordinated trap laid by the police based on a tip-off about a recent SUV theft in Punjabi Bagh.

During the arrest operation, police intercepted a fleeing SUV driver, later confirmed to be Mukesh. The SUV was part of several stolen from areas like Shalimar Bagh. Further investigations aim to bust the gang's network and recover more stolen vehicles.