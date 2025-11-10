Left Menu

Capture of 'Hakla Ghoda' Gang Leader: A Major Breakthrough

Police have arrested Mukesh, the alleged leader of the 'Hakla Ghoda' gang, known for a series of vehicle thefts. With his capture, three stolen SUVs were recovered. Mukesh has a history of over 60 thefts across Delhi and neighboring areas. The investigation continues to uncover his accomplices.

  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of 41-year-old Mukesh, the alleged mastermind behind the infamous 'Hakla Ghoda' gang, marks a significant breakthrough in tackling vehicle theft in the region, police announced on Monday.

Mukesh, from Baba Colony, Sonipat, operated under several aliases and has been involved in at least 60 cases of auto thefts and burglaries. His capture was the result of a well-coordinated trap laid by the police based on a tip-off about a recent SUV theft in Punjabi Bagh.

During the arrest operation, police intercepted a fleeing SUV driver, later confirmed to be Mukesh. The SUV was part of several stolen from areas like Shalimar Bagh. Further investigations aim to bust the gang's network and recover more stolen vehicles.

