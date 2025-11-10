Supreme Court Refuses Amritpal Singh's NSA Plea

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of radical preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, who sought relief from his detention under the National Security Act.

Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria recommended Singh approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court, with instructions for a decision within six weeks.

Singh, detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail alongside associates, faces multiple charges, including spreading disharmony and obstructing police duties, following a violent confrontation in Amritsar.