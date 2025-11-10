Sarkozy Released: A Dramatic Legal Saga Unfolds

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been granted judicial supervision following an appeals court ruling, just under three weeks after the 70-year-old began a five-year sentence linked to his 2007 election campaign finances. Sarkozy is set to leave Paris' La Santé prison on Monday afternoon.

The court's decision prevents him from leaving French territory or contacting key players in the case. An appeals trial is anticipated in the coming spring. Sarkozy's imprisonment marks a historical precedence as the first of a French head of state in modern times.

Despite his conviction, Sarkozy maintains his innocence, asserting he never solicited funds from Libya's Moammar Gadhafi. Facing additional legal proceedings, Sarkozy's ongoing legal saga underscores significant political drama and legal scrutiny.

