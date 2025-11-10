Left Menu

Desperate Escape: Rohingya's Perilous Journey Across the Andaman Sea

The Rohingya, fleeing persecution in Myanmar and harsh conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps, are facing dire circumstances as boats sink in the Andaman Sea. Malaysian and Thai patrols are searching for survivors after a vessel carrying Rohingya capsized. The situation underscores the ongoing plight of Rohingya refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:23 IST
Desperate Escape: Rohingya's Perilous Journey Across the Andaman Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysian search teams are scouring the Andaman Sea for dozens of Rohingya refugees, after a tragedy last week when one vessel sank and another disappeared. At least 21 bodies have been found between Malaysia and Thailand, according to Malaysian maritime official Romli Mustafa.

Despite harsh weather conditions, rescue efforts persist in hopes of finding more survivors. So far, 13 people have been rescued. Following years of persecution in Myanmar, many Rohingya attempt the perilous journey to Malaysia seeking safety and refuge.

The situation highlights the desperation faced by the Rohingya, who, seeing little future in packed Bangladeshi camps and fearing violence back home, risk their lives at sea. As Malaysian and Thai authorities continue their search, the international community is reminded of the harsh realities these refugees endure.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub

U.S. Vice President JD Vance Cancels Kenya Visit Following G20 Summit Snub

 Kenya
2
India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

India's Shipbuilding Milestone: SDHI's $220 Million Chemical Tanker Deal

 India
3
RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Banking

RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Bank...

 India
4
Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025