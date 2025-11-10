Desperate Escape: Rohingya's Perilous Journey Across the Andaman Sea
The Rohingya, fleeing persecution in Myanmar and harsh conditions in Bangladeshi refugee camps, are facing dire circumstances as boats sink in the Andaman Sea. Malaysian and Thai patrols are searching for survivors after a vessel carrying Rohingya capsized. The situation underscores the ongoing plight of Rohingya refugees.
Malaysian search teams are scouring the Andaman Sea for dozens of Rohingya refugees, after a tragedy last week when one vessel sank and another disappeared. At least 21 bodies have been found between Malaysia and Thailand, according to Malaysian maritime official Romli Mustafa.
Despite harsh weather conditions, rescue efforts persist in hopes of finding more survivors. So far, 13 people have been rescued. Following years of persecution in Myanmar, many Rohingya attempt the perilous journey to Malaysia seeking safety and refuge.
The situation highlights the desperation faced by the Rohingya, who, seeing little future in packed Bangladeshi camps and fearing violence back home, risk their lives at sea. As Malaysian and Thai authorities continue their search, the international community is reminded of the harsh realities these refugees endure.
