Fuel Shortages and Tension in Mali Amid al-Qaida Blockade

Mali's capital saw fuel stations reopening after an al-Qaida affiliate's blockade. Schools resumed as convoys navigated under attack. Concerns remain over fuel access, with over 100 tankers destroyed and multiple hostages taken. The African Union urges swift action against extremism, while several nations advise evacuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:38 IST
Fuel stations in Mali's capital, Bamako, began reopening on Monday following a blockade imposed by an al-Qaida affiliate. The blockade, which disrupted supplies for two weeks, saw supply convoys bravely navigating through the landlocked nation while under fire.

In an encouraging development, schools in Bamako also resumed classes. However, concerns linger, as some stations remain closed. Salif Traoré, a parent in Bamako, expressed worries about the fuel's long-term availability, noting, "Many petrol stations are still closed due to a lack of fuel, and I don't know how long the fuel availability in the city will last."

The blockade resulted in the destruction of over 100 fuel tankers, alongside several fatalities, and drivers being taken hostage. With tensions escalating, the African Union has called for "urgent international action" against extremism in Mali. The abduction of three Egyptians was also condemned. In response, several countries, including France and the United States, advised their citizens to leave the country immediately due to safety concerns.

