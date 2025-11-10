Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Young Life in Amroha

A devastating incident unfolded in Amroha district when a gas cylinder meant for inflating balloons exploded, claiming the life of Razan, a five-year-old boy, and injuring two other children. The explosion, occurring around noon on Sunday, was so powerful it caused damage to nearby houses.

The young victim, Razan, was found in a nearby drain after the explosion and was rushed to a community health center, where he was declared dead. Anees, the balloon vendor from Chuchela village, was selling balloons from his cycle when the tragic incident occurred.

The police and fire departments responded promptly, but despite this, the parents of Razan decided against any legal action. All injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)