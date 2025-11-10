Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast Claims Young Life in Amroha

In Amroha district, a balloon seller's gas cylinder explosion tragically resulted in the death of a five-year-old boy and injured two other children. The blast significantly damaged nearby areas. Despite the severity of the incident, the parents of the deceased chose not to pursue legal action.

Updated: 10-11-2025 19:46 IST
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Amroha district when a gas cylinder meant for inflating balloons exploded, claiming the life of Razan, a five-year-old boy, and injuring two other children. The explosion, occurring around noon on Sunday, was so powerful it caused damage to nearby houses.

The young victim, Razan, was found in a nearby drain after the explosion and was rushed to a community health center, where he was declared dead. Anees, the balloon vendor from Chuchela village, was selling balloons from his cycle when the tragic incident occurred.

The police and fire departments responded promptly, but despite this, the parents of Razan decided against any legal action. All injured parties are currently receiving medical treatment.

