Supreme Court Curtails Routine DNA Testing to Uphold Privacy

The Supreme Court has ruled that DNA tests cannot be ordered routinely and must be subject to rigorous safeguards to protect the dignity of individuals and the legitimacy of children born during marriage. This decision was delivered by Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Vipul Pancholi, who emphasized the need for utmost caution when exercising the power to direct such tests.

The top court labeled the forced administration of DNA tests as a significant breach of privacy and personal liberty. It further clarified that any infringement should adhere to a threefold legal test: legality, legitimate State purpose, and proportionality. The observations followed a case involving a Tamil Nadu-based doctor challenging a Madras High Court directive for DNA profiling in a paternity dispute case.

The Justices underscored that courts should not allow speculative investigations under the guise of scientific inquiry, ensuring family relationships remain uncompromised. They set aside the High Court's decision, noting it was based on a fundamental misapprehension of legal statutes and constitutional protections. The ruling restricts DNA testing to cases of clear legal necessity, respecting individual privacy.