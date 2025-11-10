Punjab Police Thwart Gangster Plot with Arrests
The Punjab Police have thwarted potential targeted killings by arresting four members of a gangster module and recovering sophisticated weapons. These members were found to be working under a Portugal-based gangster. The investigation continues to track all connections and uncover further details about their plans.
The Punjab Police announced on Monday the prevention of potential targeted killings within the state following the capture of four alleged gangster module members. The operation also led to the recovery of two sophisticated firearms.
Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the suspects as Jagpreet Singh alias Jagga and Mohammad Singh from Tarn Taran's Kazi Kot Kalan, alongside Lavish Nahar and Amarbir Singh from Amritsar's Gate Hakiman. The seized weapons comprised a 9MM Glock pistol with five live cartridges and a .30 bore Star mark pistol accompanied by three live rounds.
Investigation unveiled that the arrested individuals maintained close contact with a Portugal-based wanted gangster, executing plans under his directives. This foreign handler orchestrated the weapons' delivery. The police have ongoing probes into specific target reconnaissance in the Batala and Amritsar areas, indicating that the sophisticated arms were aimed at these targets.
