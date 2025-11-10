INS Savitri Strengthens India–Mozambique Naval Ties During Port Call at Beira

In a display of India’s growing maritime engagement and regional security cooperation, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Beira, Mozambique, as part of its ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening its partnerships with Indian Ocean littoral nations and promoting peace, stability, and security across the region.

The arrival of INS Savitri was marked by a ceremonial welcome from officers and sailors of the Mozambique Navy, reflecting the deep historical and cultural ties between India and Mozambique, as well as the enduring nature of their defence and maritime cooperation.

A Mission to Strengthen Maritime Partnership

The visit of INS Savitri forms part of India’s broader diplomatic initiative, the ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, which aims to ensure a safe, secure, and stable maritime environment in the IOR. The deployment seeks to enhance interoperability, foster trust, and strengthen operational synergy between the Indian Navy and regional maritime forces.

During the four-day port call, naval personnel from both countries will engage in joint training exercises and professional interactions designed to improve coordination in Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, maritime security, and humanitarian assistance operations.

“This deployment is a reaffirmation of the Indian Navy’s role as a reliable and preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said. “Through capacity-building, joint exercises, and goodwill engagements, we are deepening bonds of cooperation with our maritime neighbours.”

Joint Drills and Professional Exchanges

A central feature of the visit will be a series of bilateral training sessions covering a wide spectrum of naval operations and seamanship skills. The exercises include:

VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) drills, focused on counter-piracy and anti-smuggling operations

Damage control and firefighting exercises to strengthen onboard emergency response capabilities

Navigation and EEZ patrol coordination training, enhancing interoperability in maritime surveillance

Professional discussions between officers of both navies on operational best practices

These exchanges are expected to bolster mutual understanding and operational readiness, essential for joint deployments and maritime cooperation in the western Indian Ocean.

Community Engagement and Public Outreach

Beyond military cooperation, INS Savitri’s crew will engage in a variety of community outreach programmes to promote goodwill and people-to-people ties between India and Mozambique.

A medical camp will be organized for local residents, where naval medical staff will provide free health consultations and distribute essential medicines.

The ship will be open for visitors, allowing the Mozambican public, schoolchildren, and defence personnel to explore its facilities and learn about the Indian Navy’s maritime traditions, technological capabilities, and humanitarian initiatives.

Cultural interactions, including a joint Yoga session and friendly Futsal (indoor football) matches, will foster camaraderie and strengthen personal bonds among the two navies’ personnel.

“Our friendship with Mozambique is built not only on strategic cooperation but also on shared values of goodwill, peace, and mutual respect,” a senior officer aboard INS Savitri remarked.

India–Mozambique: Maritime Cooperation Deepens

India and Mozambique share a long history of maritime and cultural connections dating back centuries through trade across the Indian Ocean. In modern times, the relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership, with the Indian Navy playing an active role in capacity building, training, and security assistance.

Key highlights of India–Mozambique defence cooperation include:

Hydrographic surveys conducted by the Indian Navy to assist Mozambique in charting its coastal waters

Training of Mozambican naval personnel at Indian naval institutions under defence cooperation programmes

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions, including cyclone and flood relief efforts

Counter-piracy and anti-trafficking patrols in the Mozambique Channel

The visit of INS Savitri adds momentum to this enduring partnership, particularly in the context of growing maritime challenges such as illegal fishing, piracy, and climate-related threats.

INS Savitri: A Symbol of India’s Maritime Strength

Commissioned in 1990, INS Savitri is part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet and serves as a versatile Offshore Patrol Vessel designed for maritime surveillance, anti-smuggling, and HADR operations. The ship has participated in numerous bilateral and multilateral exercises, including engagements with navies from Southeast Asia and East Africa.

Its deployment to Mozambique demonstrates the operational reach and diplomatic role of the Indian Navy in supporting regional partners and safeguarding shared maritime interests.

Strengthening India’s Role as a “Preferred Security Partner”

The port call by INS Savitri comes at a time when the Indian Navy is increasing its operational footprint across the Indian Ocean, reinforcing India’s image as a “Preferred Security Partner”. Recent missions in East Africa, the Seychelles, Madagascar, and the Maldives reflect India’s proactive maritime diplomacy, emphasizing collaboration over competition.

“The Indian Ocean is not just a conduit of commerce—it is a shared heritage that binds nations. Through mutual respect and partnership, we aim to keep these waters safe and prosperous for all,” said an Indian naval representative.

Looking Ahead

As INS Savitri continues its deployment across the IOR, the port call at Beira serves as both a symbolic and strategic gesture. It reinforces India’s unwavering commitment to its maritime neighbours and strengthens the broader vision of peaceful, rules-based maritime cooperation.

With its blend of professional exchanges, humanitarian outreach, and people-centric diplomacy, the visit reaffirms India’s evolving role as a pillar of maritime security and sustainable development in the Indian Ocean.