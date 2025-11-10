Left Menu

Justice Pursued: Dalit Women's Struggle for Safety

A local court has directed the registration of a case against two youths accused of ambushing and molesting Dalit women near a pond. The case, filed by Raj Bahadur Gautam, alleges caste-based assaults and negligence by the police. Authorities are currently searching for the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:53 IST
  • India

A local court has mandated legal action against two youths allegedly involved in the ambush and molestation of Dalit women near a pond at night. The police revealed this development on Monday as they announced efforts to locate the absconding suspects.

The incident came to light after Raj Bahadur Gautam, a 60-year-old resident of the Gyanpur police station area, filed a petition. In his plea to Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Amit Verma, Gautam highlighted the brazen acts committed by Ramesh Bind and Shyamdhar Bind under the cover of darkness, targeting women who came to the pond for defecation.

On February 24, Gautam's wife became a victim, facing verbal abuse when she protested against the molestation. Despite Gautam approaching the police initially, their refusal led him to the court. The judge ordered a case registration under relevant sections, including the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, on November 8.

