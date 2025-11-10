Supreme Court's Monday Agenda: From AI Concerns to Women's Reservation
The Supreme Court of India tackled multiple high-profile cases on Monday, ranging from a road accident inquiry in Rajasthan to concerns over artificial intelligence, electoral issues in Tamil Nadu, and women's reservation under the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. Other notable mentions included cases on political defection, contempt against judges, and the dismissal of an actress's plea.
The Supreme Court of India was at the epicenter of several critical legal discussions on Monday, addressing a broad spectrum of cases that highlight both state and national concerns.
Among the day's topics, the court sought responses regarding a tragic road accident in Rajasthan and weighed in on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence, underscoring the risks associated with its misuse.
On the legislative front, the court requested responses on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act to reserve seats for women, alongside a case questioning Tamil Nadu's electoral roll revision order, deemed arbitrary by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
