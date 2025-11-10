Dramatic Recapture: Man Arrested in Palghar Rape Case

A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Palghar district was arrested after escaping police custody on Monday. The incident occurred as he was being transported to court, according to an official statement.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Danish Jamil Khan from Vasai, was initially arrested on Sunday for the alleged crime that took place on November 7 within the Tulinj police station jurisdiction.

Upon his escape, police teams were promptly deployed, successfully recapturing Khan while he was hiding in a drum. The recapture was confirmed by officials from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)