Left Menu

Dramatic Recapture: Man Arrested in Palghar Rape Case

A 23-year-old man, Danish Jamil Khan, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Palghar escaped from police custody while being taken to court. He was later recaptured by MBVV police while hiding in a drum in Vasai. The case has drawn significant attention due to the escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:48 IST
Dramatic Recapture: Man Arrested in Palghar Rape Case
Man
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Palghar district was arrested after escaping police custody on Monday. The incident occurred as he was being transported to court, according to an official statement.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Danish Jamil Khan from Vasai, was initially arrested on Sunday for the alleged crime that took place on November 7 within the Tulinj police station jurisdiction.

Upon his escape, police teams were promptly deployed, successfully recapturing Khan while he was hiding in a drum. The recapture was confirmed by officials from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

 India
2
Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

Leaders Mourn Delhi Explosion Tragedy

 India
3
High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

High Alert in Maharashtra: Security Intensified Following Delhi Blast

 India
4
Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims

Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025