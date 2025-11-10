Left Menu

Odisha on High Alert Following New Delhi Blast

In response to a deadly blast in New Delhi, Odisha Police have heightened security measures at religious and strategic locations such as the Shree Jagannath Temple. Enhanced police patrolling and security checks are underway, especially at crowded areas and defense sites across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police have heightened security across religious and strategic installations, including the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, after a blast in New Delhi claimed eight lives, according to a senior official.

Authorities have placed all field units on high alert, ensuring stringent security at vital installations. Police patrols have been intensified, particularly in areas like the Jagannath Temple and other significant religious sites.

Additional security measures are in effect at the beach, railway station, bus stands, and crowded areas. Security checks have been ramped up at entry and exit points in Puri, and major installations like the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur are under strict surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

