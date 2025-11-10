Major Cannabis Seizure at Amritsar Airport

In a major operation at Amritsar airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recovered 47.70 kg of hydroponic weed worth approximately Rs 47.70 crore on Monday. The high-value drugs were seized from two passengers arriving from Singapore, marking a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials successfully intercepted the two Indian passengers. Their check-in baggage revealed 44 packets of the concealed hydroponic cannabis, meticulously hidden within layers of clothing. The operation culminated in one of the largest-ever single seizures of cannabis at the Amritsar airport.

The intercepted hydroponic weed, also known as cannabis, was strategically packed to avoid detection, but expert coordination and intelligence led to its discovery and the subsequent arrest of both individuals involved. They face charges under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, underscoring DRI's commitment to combating illegal drug trade.