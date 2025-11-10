Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Kashmir Separatist Network Under Siege

Jammu and Kashmir Police detained over 50 individuals in a multi-district crackdown targeting anti-state activities. The operation focused on the network of US-based lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai and saw raids in Budgam, Baramulla, and other districts. Multiple searches and detentions were made, with property investigations underway.

In a significant crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained over 50 individuals alleged to be involved in anti-state activities. The detainees were taken into custody following coordinated raids across several districts, including Budgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal, as authorities intensified their efforts to dismantle separatist networks in the region.

A police spokesperson revealed that Budgam Police were particularly focused on quelling the influence of the US-based lobbyist, Ghulam Nabi Fai, declared a proclaimed offender by the NIA court. The crackdown aimed to disrupt Fai's network, purportedly backed by Pakistan's ISI, and prevent further propagandistic activities.

The operation spanned multiple districts, leading to the detention of several individuals and the seizure of incriminating materials. The raids also targeted overground workers, suspects under the UAPA and PSA, as well as SIM card vendors suspected of facilitating unlawful communications, underscoring the police's commitment to maintaining public security.

