US on Alert: Deadly Bomb Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort

A devastating bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort has killed at least eight people and injured many more. The United States is closely monitoring the situation, ready to provide consular assistance. The explosion occurred at a traffic signal, affecting numerous vehicles and injuring twenty-four people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A bomb blast near Delhi's historic Red Fort has resulted in at least eight fatalities and numerous injuries. The explosion, occurring near a traffic signal by the Red Fort metro station, affected several vehicles in the vicinity.

The United States issued a statement expressing vigilance and readiness to provide consular assistance to its citizens in the wake of the explosion. State Department spokesperson confirmed that they are 'closely monitoring the situation' following the incident.

The high-intensity blast injured twenty-four people, who were promptly taken to LNJP hospital located a few kilometers away. The blast has added significant tension to the bustling evening hours in one of Delhi's most crowded areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

