Voter Photo in Electoral Forms: Mandatory or Optional?

In a recent clarification, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office announced that adding a photograph to the enumeration form is optional for voters. Despite the space provided for a passport-size photo, it is not a compulsory requirement, according to officials.

State Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arindam Niyogi confirmed that there is no mandate from the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the attachment of photographs to these forms. As such, voters may choose to omit the photo if they wish.

As the special intensive revision of electoral rolls continues, officials report that more than 5.85 crore enumeration forms have already been distributed throughout West Bengal by Monday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)