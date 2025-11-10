Left Menu

Voter Photo in Electoral Forms: Mandatory or Optional?

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office clarified that attaching a voter's photograph to the enumeration form is optional, not mandatory. The Election Commission of India has not issued any directive on this requirement. Over 5.85 crore forms have been distributed across West Bengal during the special intensive revision.

Updated: 10-11-2025 23:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent clarification, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office announced that adding a photograph to the enumeration form is optional for voters. Despite the space provided for a passport-size photo, it is not a compulsory requirement, according to officials.

State Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arindam Niyogi confirmed that there is no mandate from the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the attachment of photographs to these forms. As such, voters may choose to omit the photo if they wish.

As the special intensive revision of electoral rolls continues, officials report that more than 5.85 crore enumeration forms have already been distributed throughout West Bengal by Monday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

