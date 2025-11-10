Security Tightened in Bengaluru Following Delhi Blast

In response to a car explosion near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi, the Bengaluru Police have implemented a citywide alert to enhance security measures across the metropolis.

The Commissioner of Police has mandated that all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) install Nakabandis at various checkpoints and perform thorough inspections of suspicious persons and vehicles.

Additional orders include conducting checks at hotels, inns, PG accommodations, and verifying the identities of any suspicious individuals. Increased surveillance has been instructed around sensitive sites, including government offices, and public spaces such as railway stations, bus terminals, and shopping centers.