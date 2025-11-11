Marvin Bracy Faces 45-Month Sanction After Doping Violation

World 100 meters silver medallist Marvin Bracy has accepted a 45-month sanction for doping violations, according to a recent statement from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

The suspension follows Bracy's positive test for an anabolic agent during an out-of-competition check. After an investigation spurred by a whistleblower tip, Bracy initially attempted to tamper with the inquiry.

Despite these initial actions, Bracy later admitted to the violations and provided substantial assistance to the USADA. This highlights the agency's collaboration with other law enforcement bodies to combat doping in sports. Bracy's case also reflects a continued crackdown on organized doping schemes within athletics.

