Left Menu

Pakistan Convoy Under Siege: Surge in Border Attacks

An IED blast in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province injured 16 security personnel, highlighting an increase in militant attacks. The convoy was returning from Dera Ismail Khan when it was targeted. Meanwhile, a suicide bombing at Cadet College Wana injured six. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is suspected in the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:36 IST
Pakistan Convoy Under Siege: Surge in Border Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating IED explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province injured at least 16 security personnel in a targeted attack on a military convoy. The incident, confirmed on Tuesday, took place as troops were returning from Loni Post in Dera Ismail Khan district late Monday.

Adding to the day's violence, a suicide bomber targeted the main gate of Cadet College Wana in the south Waziristan district, injuring six individuals. Security officials suspect the involvement of the banned militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

These incidents coincide with an alarming rise in terrorist activities across Pakistan, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan. Law enforcement and security forces have been frequent targets, prompting military operations that recently resulted in 20 militant deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Investment Drive: A New Era of Development

 India
2
Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

Red Fort Blast Tragedy: Shocking Developments in DNA Probe

 India
3
Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

Tragic Discovery in Mahoba: Three Sisters Found in Well

 India
4
Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth Potential

Axis Max Life Unveils Dividend Leaders Index Fund: Stable Returns and Growth...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025