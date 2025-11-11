Pakistan Convoy Under Siege: Surge in Border Attacks

A devastating IED explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province injured at least 16 security personnel in a targeted attack on a military convoy. The incident, confirmed on Tuesday, took place as troops were returning from Loni Post in Dera Ismail Khan district late Monday.

Adding to the day's violence, a suicide bomber targeted the main gate of Cadet College Wana in the south Waziristan district, injuring six individuals. Security officials suspect the involvement of the banned militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

These incidents coincide with an alarming rise in terrorist activities across Pakistan, particularly in regions bordering Afghanistan. Law enforcement and security forces have been frequent targets, prompting military operations that recently resulted in 20 militant deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)