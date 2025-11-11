Delhi Blast Tragedy: Unraveling The Terror Links

Authorities are intensifying their probe following a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. The Delhi Police registered an FIR under UAPA as investigations linked the incident to a terror module in Faridabad.

With explosive materials recovered, swift action is underway. The driving suspect's mother has been called for a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir to confirm identities as part of the investigation.

India's defence leaders assured no culprits will be spared while Prime Minister Modi echoed the commitment to justice. Meanwhile, Delhi commuters faced disruptions with the closure of the Red Fort Metro Station and traffic restrictions.

