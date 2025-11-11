Left Menu

Delhi Blast Tragedy: Unraveling The Terror Links

A car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, linked to a terror module in Faridabad, claimed 12 lives. The incident prompted an FIR under the UAPA, leading to intensive investigations by authorities. The suspect's mother is undergoing DNA tests in Jammu and Kashmir as inquiries continue.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are intensifying their probe following a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort that claimed 12 lives. The Delhi Police registered an FIR under UAPA as investigations linked the incident to a terror module in Faridabad.

With explosive materials recovered, swift action is underway. The driving suspect's mother has been called for a DNA test in Jammu and Kashmir to confirm identities as part of the investigation.

India's defence leaders assured no culprits will be spared while Prime Minister Modi echoed the commitment to justice. Meanwhile, Delhi commuters faced disruptions with the closure of the Red Fort Metro Station and traffic restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

