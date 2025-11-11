Left Menu

VHP vs ADM Punia: Controversy Sparks in Pilibhit Over Alleged False Case

The VHP accuses a Pilibhit district official of filing a politically motivated case against its local leader, leading to an investigation. The arrest of Prince Gaur, following an FIR by ADM Ritu Punia, has sparked demands for an impartial probe and disciplinary action against Punia amid claims of forgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:33 IST
In a burgeoning controversy, the VHP has accused a senior district official in Pilibhit of lodging a 'false and politically motivated' case against its local office-bearer. As a result, authorities have initiated an inquiry into the incident, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The dispute intensified when ADM Ritu Punia filed an FIR against VHP's organisation secretary Prince Gaur at Pilibhit Nagar Kotwali police station on November 6, which led to Gaur's arrest. However, his health deteriorated soon after, necessitating hospital admission, officers stated.

The next day, VHP Braj region's organising secretary, Rajesh, met with DM Gyanendra Singh and SSP Abhishek Yadav to argue the case's baseless nature and demand a fair investigation into ADM Punia's actions. Singh and Yadav assured an impartial probe, while the VHP continues to push for disciplinary measures against Punia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

