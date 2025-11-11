Left Menu

Supreme Court Considers Alternatives to Death by Hanging

The Supreme Court will hear in January 2026 a case challenging the current method of executing death row convicts by hanging, with arguments advocating for less painful alternatives. Despite the Attorney General's reassurances, the plea for change emphasizes the need for government evolution on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:42 IST
Supreme Court Considers Alternatives to Death by Hanging
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in January 2026 to deliberate on a plea challenging the current method of execution by hanging for death row convicts. The plea highlights alternatives such as lethal injection, shooting, electrocution, or gas chamber as potentially less painful methods.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta addressed Attorney General R Venkataramani's request to extend discussions, emphasizing the need for committee review and further data collection. Despite Venkataramani's reassurance that no executions are imminent, the debate continues over the necessity for alternatives.

The existing legal stance, supported by a 2018 Centre affidavit, maintains hanging as a swift and straightforward process, but the plea, citing the Law Commission's report, questions its appropriateness, seeking legislative evolution in execution practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegations

Turkish Football Scandal: Over 1,000 Players Suspended Amid Betting Allegati...

 Turkey
2
Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

 Global
3
Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

Unyielding Justice: Delhi Blast Investigation Intensifies Amid Bhutan Visit

 Bhutan
4
Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail in High-Profile ISIS-linked Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025