Supreme Court Considers Alternatives to Death by Hanging

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing in January 2026 to deliberate on a plea challenging the current method of execution by hanging for death row convicts. The plea highlights alternatives such as lethal injection, shooting, electrocution, or gas chamber as potentially less painful methods.

The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta addressed Attorney General R Venkataramani's request to extend discussions, emphasizing the need for committee review and further data collection. Despite Venkataramani's reassurance that no executions are imminent, the debate continues over the necessity for alternatives.

The existing legal stance, supported by a 2018 Centre affidavit, maintains hanging as a swift and straightforward process, but the plea, citing the Law Commission's report, questions its appropriateness, seeking legislative evolution in execution practices.

