High-Level Security Review by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Amid Threat Concerns

In response to escalating security concerns, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar. The session aimed to assess current threats, including a recent car blast in Delhi.

Top officials such as Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat participated, bringing together key figures responsible for maintaining regional security.

The meeting was spurred by a recent recovery of explosives linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced preparedness to tackle potential threats.