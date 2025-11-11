High-Level Security Review by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Amid Threat Concerns
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-level security review in Srinagar following recent threats, including a car blast in Delhi and the discovery of terror-related explosives. The meeting included top security officials to discuss preparedness and measures to address emerging security challenges.
In response to escalating security concerns, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar. The session aimed to assess current threats, including a recent car blast in Delhi.
Top officials such as Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat participated, bringing together key figures responsible for maintaining regional security.
The meeting was spurred by a recent recovery of explosives linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced preparedness to tackle potential threats.
