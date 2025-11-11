Left Menu

High-Level Security Review by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Amid Threat Concerns

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha led a high-level security review in Srinagar following recent threats, including a car blast in Delhi and the discovery of terror-related explosives. The meeting included top security officials to discuss preparedness and measures to address emerging security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:46 IST
High-Level Security Review by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Amid Threat Concerns
security
  • Country:
  • India

In response to escalating security concerns, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha convened a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar. The session aimed to assess current threats, including a recent car blast in Delhi.

Top officials such as Home Secretary Chandrakar Bharti and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat participated, bringing together key figures responsible for maintaining regional security.

The meeting was spurred by a recent recovery of explosives linked to terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced preparedness to tackle potential threats.

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025