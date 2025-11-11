Left Menu

Cyber Conspiracy: How a Dark Web Plot Targets Politicians

A Polish-German citizen, identified as Martin S., has been detained for operating a dark web site advocating the assassination of prominent politicians. The site also offered bomb-making instructions and had been active since June 2025. Cyber threats against politicians and institutions in Germany are on the rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:47 IST
Cyber Conspiracy: How a Dark Web Plot Targets Politicians

A Polish-German citizen has been detained by German police for allegedly running a dark web site that called for the assassination of prominent politicians, according to prosecutors on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Martin S. due to privacy laws, had solicited cryptocurrency donations to finance the murders of figures to whom he delivered 'death sentences.' Reports indicate the list of targets included former chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, among others.

Arrested in Dortmund, Martin S. is charged with serious crimes against the state, though authorities did not comment on his motives or any foreign affiliations. The site, operational since June 2025, also provided bomb-making instructions and sensitive victim information, signaling a broader rise in cyber threats and attacks on politicians in Germany.

TRENDING

1
Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

Tryst Turns into Tragedy: Techie Falls Victim to Dating App Deception

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Events

Tragedy Strikes Islamabad: Suicide Blast Claims Lives Amid High-Profile Even...

 Pakistan
3
England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

England's Final World Cup Qualifier Boost: Chalobah and Trafford Join Squad

 United Kingdom
4
Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

Total Environment Resorts Secures Rs 175 Crore for Bengaluru Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025