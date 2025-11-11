Cyber Conspiracy: How a Dark Web Plot Targets Politicians

A Polish-German citizen has been detained by German police for allegedly running a dark web site that called for the assassination of prominent politicians, according to prosecutors on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Martin S. due to privacy laws, had solicited cryptocurrency donations to finance the murders of figures to whom he delivered 'death sentences.' Reports indicate the list of targets included former chancellors Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, among others.

Arrested in Dortmund, Martin S. is charged with serious crimes against the state, though authorities did not comment on his motives or any foreign affiliations. The site, operational since June 2025, also provided bomb-making instructions and sensitive victim information, signaling a broader rise in cyber threats and attacks on politicians in Germany.